Vijay Varma shares he worked on his on-screen relationships with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh; reveals WHY

Talented star Vijay Varma, who is on a promotional spree, recently graced actress Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The actress shared a glimpse of the episode with her fans and followers on her social media handle. Finally, on September 17, the episode featuring Vijay Varma was released. During their conversations, the actors discussed acting methods and spoke about their upcoming projects. Vijay also opened up on how he works on his on-screen relationships before performing the scenes.

Vijay Varma shares he worked on his on-screen relationships:

When Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that co-actors must have good relationships, Vijay Varma shared, "That's the key. Where relationship doesn't work on-screen, there no film works for me. In my acting studies, the most important thing that I have learned is to work on on-screen relationships. Whatever on-screen relationship you're sharing, you must work on it. And in that you're co-stars must also understand. I was very lucky to work with actors who worked on relationships. Very twisted, very dark, sometimes very traumatic relationships. But we have worked. With Alia Bhatt in Darlings, with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. Ranveer is such a giving co-actor, he works very nicely."

Further, speaking about his on-screen relationship with his Jaane Jaan co-stars, Vijay revealed, "Now with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, we shared a very good on-screen relationship. We sit properly, we discuss, and we understand things on what to speak and what not to speak. So this is how we work."

Speaking about Vijay's professional commitments, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Jaane Jaan, which will be released on Netflix. Along with Vijay, Kareena, and Jaideep, the film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in key supporting roles. Jaane Jaan is slated to release on September 21.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Karan Boolani's directional Thank You For Coming. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. It is all set to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.

