Vijayendra Kumeria raises the temperature with his poolside PICS; Fans ask 'Are you gonna sign Aquaman 2?'

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has been part of the television industry for some time now, and he has been part of numerous successful shows. He is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. He keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. The actor never fails to amaze his fans with his super dashing and charming looks. Besides this, Vijayendra also shares BTS pictures and videos with his co-stars. Recently, he shared a series of pictures by the pool side and fans are just going crazy after seeing his shirtless body. Vijayendra’s pool side look

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijayendra shared some pictures where the actor was seen enjoying a good swim. In the pictures, his super chiselled body looked hot as he posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, he wrote ‘A swim between shots… #workation because when you love you work every day is a vacation #nosixpackhere.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, in no time did the fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis. A user commented ‘Are you gonna sign Aquaman 2?’ whereas another fan wrote ‘Finally get to see my fav man shirtless.’ Check out the post here

About Vijayendra’s work Vijayendra was earlier seen in shows like Chotti Bahu 2, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye. The actor has come a long way from starting his career with a supporting role to playing the lead in a mainstream show. For the unversed, he earlier held civil aviation job but he had quit pursuing his passion for acting. Currently, the actor is busy with his new show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann.’

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye star Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on giving himself 2 years in the industry to get work