Vikas Khanna recommends Shah Rukh Khan's name to Paul Rudd for next Marvel movie; WATCH VIDEO
In an interview with Paul Rudd, chef Vikas Khanna recommended Shah Rukh Khan's name to the former for the next Marvel movie. Check out the video here.
Chef Vikas Khanna uploaded snippets from a video conversation that he had with Hollywood actor Paul Rudd on Friday. For the unversed, Paul leads the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which released today. In the video, Paul is seen talking about SS Rajamouli’s film RRR and Chef Vikas pitching him to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the next Marvel movie. As soon as he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and praised the chef for making the country proud.
Vikas Khanna interviews Paul Rudd
Sharing the video, Vikas wrote ‘“When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.’
In the video, Vikas asked Paul if he watches Indian movies to which the latter replied “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR,” Paul said as Vikas reminded him about the two other nominations that India has got at the Academy Awards. “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such difference.”
During the conversation, Vikas also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan should be cast in a Marvel film. He said, “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have massive fan base in India , I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next marvel movie and this is my little humble request.”
Check out the video here
About Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of his film Pathaan, which has crossed several box office records at the box office. At the end of day 22, the film’s production house YRF announced that the film has minted Rs 970 crore worldwide as it became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore net at the box office. Currently, the actor is looking forward for his upcoming film Jawaan.
