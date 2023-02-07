Vikas Khanna shows his mother and pet's reaction after they meet their favorite Rupali Ganguly; Watch

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Not only the masses but several celebrities have often complimented the actress for her powerful performance.

Chef Vikas Khanna took to his social media handle and dropped a video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, we see Vikas's pet and his mother enjoying their time as they watch Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. We then get to see that Vikas took his pet and mother on the sets of Anupamaa to meet their favourite Rupali Ganguly. Sharing this video, Vikas wrote, "Plum is obsessed with Anupamaa & so is my Ma. So, FINALLY FINALLY I had to send Plumie to meet his biggest crush - Beloved Rupali ji @rupaliganguly & team THANK YOU for your time & love. You can see fanboy Plumie is so so happy."

Watch the video here-

Replying to this, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Itniiii saariii blessings mili Thank u for sending the sweetest Mamma Khanna and the kissing champion Plummmm They absolutely made my day Can’t wait to see them again And a huge thank uuu for sending me your haath ka yummylicious food - fanzoned totally #feelingpampered #blessed #thankyou." Fans and friends have also flooded their comment section with their amazing comments.

Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. The actress's portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.

On the professional front, Vikas Khanna is presently seen as the judge of the hit reality show 'MasterChef 7'.