Vikas Sethi’s wife Jhanvi reveals Vaishali Takkar wanted to handle her ex on her own

Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar passed away recently in her hometown in Indore. The actress was reportedly harassed by her ex boyfriend, due to which she took the drastic step of taking her life. The actress was found dead at her residence on Sunday. The police recovered a suicide note in her room.

Now, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI, “Rahul was Vaishali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case.” ACP Rehman also stated that Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house.

On Sunday evening, in an interview with Etimes, Vikas Sethi and his wife, Jhanvi, shared about their conversation with Vaishali. They said that Vaishali had promised to meet them soon, as she was planning to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping. She was set to tie the knot with Mitesh, a software engineer based out of California.

Jhanvi and Vaishali knew each other for almost a decade. The actress lived with Jhanvi at her residence for a few years after she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Jhanvi shared that they were like sisters and would share everything with each other. In fact, she was instrumental in introducing her to Vikas, who was her co-actor in Sasural Simar Ka. Vaishali planned everything and took care of all the arrangements during their wedding.

Vikas shares that Vaishali celebrated his birthday before leaving for Indore. He shared that she had been a part of every celebration, big or small. She was the first one to hold their kids and also partied with a week before May 12 to celebrate his birthday in advance, as she was leaving for her hometown, Indore. He added that she was the life of every party and was a jovial and a lot of fun.

The actress has left a suicide note. Talking about it Jhanvi says, “I guess she was troubled because of her ex. She had spoken to me about it, and I told her that we would deal with it and sort it out. However, she told me not to worry and that she would handle the situation. I am at a loss for words. She was a loving girl and a beautiful soul.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

