Vikkas Manaktala reveals the best thing about his Bigg Boss 16 journey; Recalls the moment he met Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 fame Vikkas Manaktala recently opened up about his journey and recalled the moment he met Salman Khan for the first time.

Written by Drishti Doel   |  Published on Feb 16, 2023   |  01:09 AM IST  |  328
Vikkas Manaktala
Image Source: Vikkas Manaktala Instagram

Vikkas Manaktala has been a part of the television industry for the past few years, however, he came into the limelight, after his participation in Bigg Boss 16. The actor entered the controversial reality show, led by Salman Khan, as a wild-card contestant, and was looking forward to having a longer stay locked up inside the house. Vikkas always had the nomination sword hanging on his head, and within a few weeks he was evicted from the show. Recently, the actor opened up about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house and also recalled his first meeting with host Salman Khan.

Vikkas Manaktala opens up about meeting Salman Khan for the first time

Recalling the first time he met Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage, Vikkas said, “We shook hands for almost 15-20 seconds. I saw his eyes light up after seeing me. I was ecstatic and immediately felt a connection with him. Even when I got evicted, he wished me luck. One of the best things about my stint on Bigg Boss was being appreciated and guided by Salman Khan sir.” Recently, there was an after party of Bigg Boss 16 where Vikkas met Salman along with the housemates. Talking about the meeting, Vikkas shares, “It was so nice meeting him. I was at his party after the finale and spoke with him. He told me that I was a surprise package, and he was happy to see me on the show. It was nice to know that he liked me on the show.”

Vikkas Manaktala’s career

For the unversed, Vikkas rose to fame with the television serial Left Right Left where he portrayed the role of Cadet Amardeep 'Amar' Huda from 2006-2008. After a five-year hiatus, he made his comeback in 2013 with Main Naa Bhoolungi. He has also starred in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, Jhansi Ki Rani, Laal Ishq and Namah.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: 5 things to know about wild card entrant Vikkas Manaktala

About The Author
Drishti Doel
Drishti Doel

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!