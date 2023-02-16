Vikkas Manaktala reveals the best thing about his Bigg Boss 16 journey; Recalls the moment he met Salman Khan

Vikkas Manaktala has been a part of the television industry for the past few years, however, he came into the limelight, after his participation in Bigg Boss 16. The actor entered the controversial reality show, led by Salman Khan, as a wild-card contestant, and was looking forward to having a longer stay locked up inside the house. Vikkas always had the nomination sword hanging on his head, and within a few weeks he was evicted from the show. Recently, the actor opened up about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house and also recalled his first meeting with host Salman Khan.

Recalling the first time he met Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage, Vikkas said, “We shook hands for almost 15-20 seconds. I saw his eyes light up after seeing me. I was ecstatic and immediately felt a connection with him. Even when I got evicted, he wished me luck. One of the best things about my stint on Bigg Boss was being appreciated and guided by Salman Khan sir.” Recently, there was an after party of Bigg Boss 16 where Vikkas met Salman along with the housemates. Talking about the meeting, Vikkas shares, “It was so nice meeting him. I was at his party after the finale and spoke with him. He told me that I was a surprise package, and he was happy to see me on the show. It was nice to know that he liked me on the show.”

Vikkas Manaktala’s career

For the unversed, Vikkas rose to fame with the television serial Left Right Left where he portrayed the role of Cadet Amardeep 'Amar' Huda from 2006-2008. After a five-year hiatus, he made his comeback in 2013 with Main Naa Bhoolungi. He has also starred in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, Jhansi Ki Rani, Laal Ishq and Namah.