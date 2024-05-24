Vineet Raina, popularly recognized as lawyer Dev Shekhawat in the TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made the decision to leave the show. The actor openly shared his discontentment with his character and, after reaching a mutual understanding with the production team, he has chosen to move on from the show.

Vineet Raina shares the reason behind his departure from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Speaking about his decision to leave, Vineet explained that when he was offered the role of Dev Shekhawat, it seemed intriguing and had the potential to resonate with audiences. However, the character wasn't getting enough screen time, and the storyline needed improvement. He wasn't sure why this was the case.

Given his positive relationship with Rajan Shahi's team, whom he had worked with previously in Maykaa, they mutually agreed that he would exit the show. Vineet remains optimistic about collaborating with them on future projects.

Currently, Vineet is shooting in Nigeria for an OTT project, where he will be featured in an English romantic comedy titled On Different Grounds. He expressed that seizing this opportunity led him to part ways with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vineet feels proud to be involved in such an exciting project and is thrilled about his role in it.

In April, Vineet joined the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a lawyer leading a law firm, where Armaan's sister worked as an intern. Despite their blossoming love, Armaan's family disapproved, leading to intense drama.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Presently, the storyline revolves around Armaan and Abhira's separation, with the family contemplating Armaan's remarriage. The show features lead roles played by Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Anita Raj.

The third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had a shorter run compared to the first two. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda portrayed the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu, with Karishma Sawant in a supporting role.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines for the past few months due to the sudden termination of two key actors, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, by the show's producer, Rajan Shahi. According to Shahi's team, Dhami was let go due to unprofessional behavior, while Honmukhe was unable to meet the demands of her character.

