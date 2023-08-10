Vinny Arora shares a glimpse into motherhood journey as Zayn Arora turns one; pens an emotional note

Indian television actress Vinny Arora Dhoopar shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram as her son Zayn Arora Dhoopar celebrated his first birthday. The actress is joyfully embracing and celebrating her first year of motherhood, but she couldn't help but feel emotional as she witnesses her little one growing up so quickly. Vinny is married to Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, and the couple is enjoying their married life while cherishing the moments with their son Zayn.

Take a look at what Vinny Arora wrote on Zayn’s birthday

Today, on 10th August, Vinny Arora Dhoopar and her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar are celebrating the first birthday of their son. Sharing some old memories from her camera roll Vinny wrote down a heart-touching note, which reads, “Somebody pinch me cos I still feel this is all a big beautiful dream, our baby boy is already 1 !?! How?? When?? Where did all this time fly ??? I see my heart walking outside my body each day & I protect it with utmost care... At the same time, I feel soooooooooo much love that it almost hurts. How do I explain what I’m feeling today!? Consider me unavailable cos I’m going to be busy crying.”

Here’s what actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has to say to Zayn

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar also took to his social media handle and posted a beautiful video capturing his little smile. The actor wrote, “I made a promise to you the day I met you that for the rest of your life, I will do anything & everything to make you happy. Protect, support & of course love you. Happy 1st Birthday, my beautiful son. #Zayn”

Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoorpa’s love story:

Just like many love stories starting from working together to exchanging vows in front of their families, this telly couple also met on the set of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The duo soon started dating, but never made it official. Their off-screen chemistry and bond started making noise. After six years of dating, the couple decided to get married in 2016 in the presence of their family and close friends. Vinny and Dheeraj welcomed their first baby last year in 2022.

