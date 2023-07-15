Viraj Ghelani is an upset kid for not getting any attention from Rupali Ganguly; Guess who stole the show?

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has captured the hearts of audiences across generations with her versatile performances and infectious charm. Her popularity knows no bounds, as she has managed to amass a dedicated fan base that spans all age groups. However, it is her immense popularity among senior fans that truly stands out. With her compelling portrayal of Anupamaa, a relatable housewife, and her down-to-earth persona off-screen, Rupali has managed to strike a deep chord with older viewers who admire her talent, grace, and relatability. Recently, the actress posed with social media content creator Viraj Ghelani which caught the attention of the netizens.

Rupali Ganguly with Viraj Ghelani

Today, the popular content creator Viraj Ghelani took to social media to upload a photo with Rupali Ganguly. Going by the caption of the photo, it looked like they collaborated on a project. He also expressed how his nani stole the show and he didn't get any attention from the star. The first photo shows Rupali Ganguly and his nani sharing love by holding hands as the old lady stares at the actress with affection. Viraj makes a grumpy face in the background. Viraj wrote in the caption, "Loook at my nani just loook at her And how much is she in love with Anupama and looook how I am not getting any attention! But jokes apart @rupaliganguly was sweeet enough to make this happen. And we had a very very fun shoot. So stay tuned for this."

Take a look at the photos here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the post, netizens shared how eagerly they were waiting to see Rupali Ganguly meet Viraj Ghelani's nani. One user commented, "I was desperately waiting for this collaboration to happen." Another wrote, "Nani and Anupamaa, finally together!" For the unversed, Viraj Ghelani often creates content sharing how much his nani loves watching the television drama, Anupamaa. He is often forced to watch Anupamaa on TV with his nani during lunch.

