VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard creates major HAVOC on Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni's set

In a shocking turn of events, a leopard was spotted in Goregaon's film city on Monday morning. It was a busy day on the sets and around 200-300 individuals were present there, including the cast and crew of different TV shows. The leopard was spotted entering the sets of the popular TV show, Ajooni. The animal attacked a dog on the sets. Except for the dog, no humans were harmed in the incident.

Leopard enters Ajooni sets

In a startling turn of events, a viral video has emerged showing a leopard wreaking havoc on the set of the popular TV show Ajooni, featuring renowned actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The clip shows a leopard entering the set by climbing on top of the roof. The predator walks about and then tears a dog into pieces. The unexpected intrusion of the wild cat sent the cast and crew into a state of panic, while the footage quickly gained traction and garnered widespread attention across social media platforms. The viral video captured the chaotic moments as the big cat prowled around the set, causing commotion and fear among those present. While the incident created intense moments of anxiety, it is worth noting that no injuries were reported.

Take a look at the video here:

AICWA President expresses concern

Expressing concern for the safety of workers, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) President Suresh ShyamLal Gupta has called on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to promptly take strict measures. Gupta highlighted that this is not the first incident of a leopard entering a show's set, causing distress for the artists. He stated, "The shoot for Ajooni was taking place in Goregaon, Film City in Mumbai today. At 9: 45 am, more than 300 artists were present at the place. The artists on the sets were fearful of losing their lives. However, nobody got hurt. But, the leopard killed a dog and ate it. On behalf of being the President of AICWA, we have raised the concern previously as well."

