Vivek Dahiya says he was linked up to Divyanka Tripathi: There was no love angle, it was an arranged marriage

Popular celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the well-known celebrity duo in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. Be it their love-dipped pictures or traveling together to dreamy locations, Divyanka and Vivek have shown us what a perfect relationship looks like. The couple is adorably addressed as DiVek and fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on them. Recently, Vivek appeared on Siddharth Kanan's chat show and revealed how he and Divyanka started dating.

Vivek Dahiya says he was linked up to Divyanka Tripathi:

Recently in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vivek Dahiya was asked how his relationship with Divyanka Tripathi began. Spilling beans on this, Vivek said, "We were co-actors, and there was no time for friendship, we directly started dating. Also, that happened because someone linked us up otherwise there was no love angle. Someone introduced us to each other, and it was sort of an arranged marriage." Further, he mentioned, "Though we worked together, we never interacted, and we never talked."

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor revealed, "Our co-actor and my friend Pankaj Bhatia told me, 'She (Divyanka) is perfect for you, you don't know' I told him 'I'm not ready for marriage' he said, 'Just go' (laughs)." In the same interview, Vivek also spoke about his personal life and professional life.

Speaking about Divyanka and Vivek's personal life, the duo started dating during their stint on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Vivek played Inspector Abhishek Singh whereas Divyanka essayed the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabattein. After dating for a few years, the duo exchanged rings on January 16, 2016. Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in the same year on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.

About Vivek Dahiya's professional life:

After being away from the screens for a while now, Vivek recently made a comeback by starring in a Bollywood film. He recently featured in debutant director Vivek Sharma's film Chal Zindagi, which features Shannon K, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra, Vikram Singh, and Mita Vashisht as lead characters. Chal Zindagi was released in the theatres on May 26.

