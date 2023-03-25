Vivian Dsena has a two-month-old daughter? Here's all that we know

Popular actor Vivian Dsena is among the most talented and well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actor did numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with his performance. He rose to fame after playing his stint in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The actor is a very private person and he has always kept his personal life away from the media. Earlier, there were reports that Vivian is married to his longtime partner, Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly for over a year. Now, as per the recent developments, it has been reported that the couple has a two month old baby girl.

Vivian Dsena has a two month old daughter

Recently, a close source to Vivian has revealed to Hindustan Times that, “It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them.” Vivian’s former co-actor, who wanted to maintain the anonymity confirmed these rumors and also said, “Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans. She often used to visit our sets and was quite particular about what angle Vivian’s shots are, what he is wearing and other.”

About Vivian Dsena

Talking about his personal life, Vivian was married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee, and the couple was adored by their fans. However, things didn't work out between the couple and they filed for a divorce in 2016, and the divorce was finalized in 2021.

On the professional front, the actor has been a part of several shows such as Kasamh Se, Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum, and more.

ALSO READ: Vivian Dsena roped in to play the lead role in a new show? Find out