Vivian Dsena is married to his lady love Nouran Aly; The Sirf Tum actor entered wedlock last year: Reports

Vivian Dsena is unarguably one of the most sought-after stars of the Hindi television industry. The talented actor, who is best known for his performances in many popular television shows including Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala, is currently on a break from his acting career. As you may know, Vivian Dsena is a fiercely private person, and has always kept his personal life under wraps. Now, the latest reports suggest that the popular TV star is married to his lady love Nouran Aly.

Vivian Dsena is married to his lady love Nouran Aly for over a year

According to the Exclusive reports published by the Hindustan Times, Vivian Dsena is married to his longtime partner, Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly for over a year now. If the reports are to be believed, the Sirf Tum actor tied the knot with his lady love in a private ceremony that was held at the bride's homeland, last year. As per the latest updates, the couple has been living together in Vivian's apartment in Lokhandawala, Mumbai for over a year now.

"Vivian Dsena got married to Nouran Aly in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple has been living together for over a year. Vivian is not someone to stay with his partner out of wedlock," suggests the reports published by Hindustan Times. However, Vivian Dsena has been remaining tight-lipped on the reports, so far.

When Vivian confirmed his relationship with Nouran

The Madhubala actor confirmed his relationship with Nouran Aly during an interview in early 2022. Vivian Dsena, who revealed that he met his lady love when she approached him for an interview, stated that they are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the actor added that they might not officially announce the wedding, as both he and Nouran are fiercely private people.

