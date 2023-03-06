Vivian Dsena-Nouran Aly to Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary; 7 celeb couples who married secretly

Our celebrity's life is an open book, and fans love to know every detail about their favorite stars be it about their personal or professional life. Fans are often curious to know about their favorite stars' relationship status, and actors to try their best to keep it under wraps. However, some celebrities were able to keep their personal life a secret including their marriage. Over the years, we have seen celebs throw lavish wedding parties, but there are a few who chose to tie the knot in a secret ceremony and surprised everyone.

Here are 7 celeb couples who married secretly:

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly:

As per the recent reports doing rounds, Vivian Dsena has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in a private ceremony. Reportedly, the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani fame got married in his ladylove's homeland last year. As per the latest updates, the couple has been living together in Vivian's apartment in Lokhandawala, Mumbai for over a year now. However, Vivian Dsena has been remaining tight-lipped on the reports, so far.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Speaking about the duo's love tale, Debina, and Gurmeet fell in love while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. In 2022, Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, baby Lianna on April 3. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022, and named her Divisha.

Shaheer Sheikh- Ruchikaa Kapoor:

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are another popular celeb couple in the entertainment world and have a massive fan following. For the uninitiated, Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced that he secretly got married to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in the year 2020. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family. Shaheer and Ruchikka recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September 2021.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah:

Popular celebrity couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are often seen setting relationship goals ever since they got married. For the unversed, Krushna and Kashmera had a secret wedding and had kept it under wraps for a few years. A while ago, Kashmera was quoted saying that they got married in the US with a thought that how things go, and in case the marriage didn’t work out, they would quietly get divorced and get on with their lives. But fortunately, as time passed, their relationship grew stronger, and now they are tagged as the coolest couple in the showbiz world. Despite their age gap, the duo stands out to be one of the most strongest and romantic pairs in the industry. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys Rayaan and Krushaang through surrogacy in 2017.

Mohit Raina and Aditi:

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a hush-hush wedding on January 1, 2022. However, nothing was known about their wedding until the actor shared their wedding photos on Instagram as soon as they got hitched. Moreover, nothing much is known about his wife Aditi until now.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij:

Popular actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were in a relationship for a long time before they secretly tied the knot on 11 November 2011. The couple never confessed that they were married and kept it under wraps for a long time. However, when Mahhi attended the wedding of their friend her 'mangalsutra' gave her marital status away. Jay and Mahhi later revealed that they got married in November 2011. The couple then had another wedding in a church in 2014.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh in a secret ceremony on 14 December 2022 in Lonavala. She kept the identity of her husband Shanawaz under wraps until after tying the knot. They tied the knot in a court marriage set up and later were seen having a post-wedding celebration with family and close friends.

