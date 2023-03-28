Vivian Dsena on reports of him having a four-month-old baby: What’s the big deal about it?

Vivian Dsena, last seen in the television show, Sirf Tum, has lately been in the news for his personal life. The actor, who refrains from speaking about anything but work, is irked by reports about his wife and daughter doing the rounds. A year ago, Vivian tied the knot with his girlfriend and a former Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly, and also has a four-month-old daughter. In an interview with a publication, the 34-year-old opened up about converting to Islam and the speculations surrounding his personal life.

Vivian Dsena was waiting for the right time to talk about his marriage and daughter

Vivian Dsena confirmed the news of him being married to his girlfriend, Nouran Aly and being parents to a baby girl. He told the Bombay Times, "What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right."

The Sirf Tum actor reveals his daughter's name

Speaking further about his marriage, Vivian Dsena said that he tied the knot with Nouran in Egypt in an intimate ceremony. Spilling the beans about his daughter, the actor added that becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. "I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena," affirmed the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor.

Vivian is protective of his family

The actor is extremely protective of his family and doesn't wish to bring them into the limelight. Furthermore, he wants to keep his personal and professional life separate.

Opens up about embracing Islam

"Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest," stated Vivian Dsena.