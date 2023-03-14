Vivian Dsena roped in to play the lead role in a new show? Find out

Popular actor Vivian Dsena is among the most talented and well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actor did numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with his performance. He rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Along with his talent, his charming persona was also loved by the audience and he enjoyed a huge female fan following. Vivian has been missing from the screens for a while now but there is great news for his fans as the actor is all set to make a comeback.

Vivian Dsena roped in to play the lead role:

Now according to an ETimes TV report, Vivian Dsena is all set to make a comeback on the screens and will soon be seen in a new show. He will be seen in Seema and Sudhir Sharma’s next show, which will be based on a strong social message. A source associated with this upcoming show told the publication that they are not yet allowed to share much about the new project. However, they did mention that the new show will highlight a strong and relevant topic. Vivian will be seen playing the male lead, and the rest of the cast is still underway. Reportedly the project will go on floors by mid-April.

Vivian's personal life:

Vivian Dsena has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in a private ceremony. Reportedly, the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani fame got married in his ladylove's homeland last year. As per the latest updates, the couple has been living together in Vivian's apartment in Lokhandawala, Mumbai for over a year now. However, Vivian Dsena has been remaining tight-lipped on the reports, so far.

Earlier, Vivian was married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee, and the couple was adored by their fans. However, things didn't work out between the couple and they filed for a divorce in 2016, and the divorce was finalized in 2021

Vivian's professional life:

Vivian Dsena has been a part of several shows such as Kasamh Se, Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum, and more. Vivian also participated in non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

