Vivian Dsena treats fans with wholesome PICS ft wife Nouran and daughters as he lands at home; reveals what he learnt after his Bigg Boss 18 stint

Vivian Dsena's stint on Bigg Boss 18 was one of the most discussed aspects among his admirers lately. His wife, Nouran Aly, hosted a huge success bash and invited the actor's industry friends and his fellow BB 18 contestants. And now, Vivian has finally reunited with his daughters as he landed home. The Madhubala actor treated fans with a series of pictures featuring his wife and little girls, leaving us in awe.

The first photo shows Vivian Dsena clicking a selfie while others pose. Looking at the frame, it was quite clear that the family went to dinner and had a fun time together. It was followed by a picture wherein the Bigg Boss 18 runner-up donned a huge smile as he held his two elder daughters in his arms. The third snapshot in the post showed him holding Layaan in the air, sharing lots of laughter.

In the caption, Dsena wrote, "Finally, home enjoying quality time with my loved ones. Have learnt to cherish and appreciate this irreplaceable bliss and happiness even more."

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the post, one of the fans commented, "U r an inspiration to so many." Another one expressed, "Your daughters are so lucky to have a father who cherishes them so much." Further, a comment read, "We cherish these, especially coming from you this means a lot."

Advertisement

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, after staying inside the house for more than three months, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang became the finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Eisha Singh became the first finalist to get evicted before she could have made it to the top 5. Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra were eliminated at the fifth and fourth spots, respectively. Rajat Dalal’s eviction came as a shock to his fans. He finished up as the second runner-up. Lastly, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra were declared the top 2. Lastly, according to the votes, the Pavitra Rishta actor emerged as the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena opens up on Karan Veer Mehra's win: 'Meri destiny mein logon ka...'