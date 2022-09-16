Vivian Dsena's Sirf Tum to Sharad Malhotra's Vidrohi; TV shows that went off air due to low TRP

The year 2022 turned out to be a memorable year for the Indian TV industry. Right from shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Mithai, Naagin 6, audiences have been exposed to a wide variety of TV shows in the past year. Apart from these successful shows, there are also several daily soaps that bid adieu to the viewers this year too soon. Despite a strong storyline and popular actors as cast, these shows could not fare well on the TRP list. Sirf Tum

Vivian D’sena and Eisha Singh's starrer show created quite a spark when it started airing but it could not live up to the hype. It is a story of a kind-hearted girl, Suhani dreams to be a doctor, Ranveer a strong-minded man, just has one obsession, with Suhani. Destiny brings them together, but a dark secret looms over them.

Vidrohi Sharad Malhotra starrer show that started on 11 October 2021 and ended on 5 March 2022. It followed the story of Bakshi Jagabandhu, a freedom fighter, who leads a rebellion against the East India Company. While he fights for his countrymen, Princess Radhamani plans on setting him up with her sister, Kalyan.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana It was new concept show where a pregnant woman gets widowed and after much struggles in life, she regains happiness in life with her true love. The show featured Esha Kansara and Hassan Zaidi in lead roles. It started in July 2021 and winded up by 1 January 2022.

Balika Vadhu 2 The show was a sequel to the highly popular daily soap Balika Vadhu featuring Avika Gor in the lead role. The show could not grasp the attention of the audience owing to the similarity in the plot. Even the introduction of popular actress Shivangi Joshi could not revive the show. Its last episode was streamed on 29 March 2022.