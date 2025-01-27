Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly clarifies why Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra was not invited to their party

Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena’s success party created a lot of buzz. While almost all Bigg Boss 18 contestants marked their attendance, netizens raised questions seeing Karan Veer Mehra and his family, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Digvijay Rathee, missing from the party, among a few others. Now, the Madhubala actor’s wife, Nouran Aly, clarified why they were not invited.

In a recent interaction with the paps, Nouran Aly mentioned that she threw the party to celebrate her husband’s success and she sent out the invites. Vivian Dsena’s wife stated, “I am the one who was inviting. It was a surprise party. I invited the ones who didn’t hurt us. That’s all.”

For the unversed, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang told the media that they were not invited to the party that was organized by Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly. Digvijay Rathee was invited, but he decided to miss it as he was not sure why he received the invitation.

All Bigg Boss 18 contestants, except Shrutika Arjun and Gunratan Sadavarte, attended Vivian Dsena’s party. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Vishal Pandey, Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui were also there.

For the unversed, Vivian and Karan didn't get along well inside the house. Although they never had any major arguments, they never agreed on anything and had different groups. On several occasions, Karan questioned him if he should consider the Madhubala actor his friend or enemy. While the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner considered Dsena his friend, the latter clarified they were enemies.

On the other hand, Karan, Chum, and Digvijay Rathee reunited recently after coming out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. Shilpa Shirodkar was in Hyderabad, so she couldn’t join the gang. Now fans are eagerly waiting for them to reunite.

