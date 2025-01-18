Wagle Ki Duniya EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity MasterChef's Ranveer Brar shares experience judging Radhika and Vandana's competition; Sumeet Raghvan adds insight

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey follows the daily struggles and triumphs of the middle-class Wagle family. In recent episodes, a playful debate occurred over who makes the best puranpoli and Radhika (Bharati Achrekar) and Vandana (Pariva Pranati) end up with a misunderstanding while planning Rajesh’s (Sumeet Raghvan) surprise birthday party.

When Vandana hears Radhika criticize her puranpoli-making skills, the two decide to settle the matter with a friendly puranpoli face-off among the women of the Sai Darshan society. To judge the cooking face-off, Vandana invites Celebrity MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar. His entry adds excitement to the already lively competition, as he brings his culinary expertise and signature charm while judging the competition.

Ranveer is tasked with the challenging job of deciding the best puranpoli; however, things take an unexpected twist when plates are accidentally swapped, leaving even Ranveer momentarily puzzled. Despite the mix-up, Ranveer’s sharp palate and keen observation shine through and he chooses a winner. His presence turns Sai Darshan society into a vibrant culinary arena, offering laughter, love, and a heartfelt message. Viewers will be left guessing who has been declared the winner by Ranveer.

Celebrity MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar, who enters the show as a judge, said, "Food isn’t just about taste; it’s about the emotions and the love that goes into making it. Judging this sweet, light-hearted competition between Radhika and Vandana was such a unique experience. The Wagle family exudes warmth, both on-screen and off-screen, and being a part of their world, was truly special. Now, viewers will be left guessing who I chose as the winner—but they’ll get their answer on the show!"

Sumeet Raghvan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, "Known for their close bond, Radhika and Vandana rarely find themselves in such situations, but when one’s cooking skills are questioned, it’s natural for the competitive side to emerge. Vandana, who also runs her own tiffin service, isn’t someone to back down either! The cherry on top was having Ranveer Brar, the celebrated chef, judge the puranpoli competition. His presence added so much fun and energy to the show, and shooting this sequence was an absolute blast!"

Wagle Ki Duniya premiered on February 8, 2021, and stars Sumeet Raghvan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav and many others in pivotal roles.

