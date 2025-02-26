Wagle Ki Duniya EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai joins Sumeet Raghavan starrer, reveals WHY this character 'fascinated' her

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey continues to bring rich and relatable stories that strike a chord with every generation. The show now welcomes Rashmi Desai as she steps into the role of Meenakshi Kapoor. Meenakshi is a strong-willed and articulate woman whose presence sparks an emotional chapter in the lives of the Wagles. Meenakshi enters the Wagle family, posing as a distant relative. However, her real connection with little Kittu (Mahi Soni) soon comes to light as everyone discovers she is Kittu’s biological mother.

Rashmi Desai, who plays the role of Meenakshi Kapoor, said “I have always been drawn to characters that leave a lasting impact, ones that are rich in emotions and depth. Meenakshi fascinated me because, despite having everything one could ask for, she still experiences an unshakable void in her life and the absence of her child."

She continued, "Her journey is filled with raw emotions, inner conflicts, and an unspoken yearning that will resonate deeply with many viewers. Being a part of Wagle Ki Duniya is an incredible experience. The cast and crew have been so warm and welcoming, making me feel like part of a family from the very beginning.”

A successful, self-made woman with a warm smile and sharp intellect, Meenakshi has spent years longing for motherhood and her deep yearning for her child pushes her to take drastic steps. What follows is an intense courtroom battle that ultimately ends with Meenakshi winning Kittu’s custody.

However, as she finally prepares to bring her daughter home, she faces an unexpected realization that motherhood is not just about legal rights, but about love, understanding, and a child’s happiness.

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said "Rashmi is a phenomenal actor, and her entry brings an emotionally charged twist to the story. Wagle Ki Duniya has always been about strong and relatable storytelling, and the new track is a great take on familial relationships and bonds beyond blood. Rashmi’s performance is nothing short of exceptional."

While Rashami Desai's entry is set to bring a new storyline to the show, it will be a treat to watch her again on Television. Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.