'Waheguru': When Shehnaaz Gill ran away after seeing a lion cub for the first time in THIS throwback video

Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently treated her fans with a throwback video.

by Pramila Mandal   |  Updated on Nov 21, 2022 09:22 PM IST  |  656
Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity, and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye, and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking. 

Shehnaaz Gill's throwback video:

Today, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a throwback video on her Instagram handle in which we see her hilarious reaction after she meets a cub for the first time. In this video, we see Shehnaaz running away as she sees the cub inside a room and shouts 'Waheguru' as soon as the cub comes closer to her. 

Take a look at the video here-

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz Gill is venturing into the talk show and recently launched her chat show named ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ on her Youtube channel. The first guest on her show was Rajkummar Rao, who appeared on the show to promote his film 'Monica O My Darling'. Shehnaaz and Rajkumar had a fun chat, and fans showered immense love on the video. Along with this, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Along with this, Shehnaaz Gill has also maintained quite an active presence on her social media handle and is often seen dropping pictures from her photoshoot, endorsing top-notch brands, singing songs in her melodious voice, attending events, and much more.

Credits: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

