Want to know how Shehnaaz Gill lost 12 kg in 6 months? Find out her secret diet and way of life

Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill rose to enormous fame post her Bigg Boss 13 stint and paved her way into the hearts of the masses. She breaks the overall pre-conceived notions of the audience pertaining to celebrities having a superiority complex. Be it stepping out of her car just for a selfie with a waiting fan to dancing and singing with the elderly women in her native village, Shehnaaz bridges the gap between a celebrity and her ardent fans by interacting with them on Twitter and even meeting a few of them personally. To add to that, Shehnaaz Gill's aura and her unique accent exude the girl-next-door vibe, and she isn't afraid to show her vulnerable side to the media. Shehnaaz isn't the hoity-toity celebrity that throws tantrums, instead, the young actress - who is perceived to lead a simple lifestyle - gets along quite well with the media and her fans, and speaks her heart out. The 28-year-old has become an industry favourite too, with several big-budgeted films in her kitty.

Yet another quality that stands out about this chirpy celebrity, is her humongous transformation and weight-loss journey. Shehnaaz used the lockdown period (March 2020- September 2020) to shed those extra kilos that she was mocked about during her reality TV stint. For the uninitiated, the actress lost 12 kilos in 6 months without exercising much but by only eating right and in adequate proportions as told in the media. This imbibes a certain level of confidence in people that any target when set with the right intention is achievable. Shehnaaz wanted to give it back to those who body-shamed her Shehnaaz Gill left many curious to know her diet plan as it was a massive change that she brought in her lifestyle merely by sticking to her diet plan. While exercise may be essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Shehnaaz shattered the belief that it may not necessarily be required to lose weight. Her transformation grabbed headlines and she was lauded for her dedication and consistency. As mentioned above, the actress-singer was mocked for being overweight during her stay on Salman Khanhttps://www.pinkvilla.com/topic/salman-khan's reality show. She made productive use of the lockdown period and was adamant about giving an answer to those who bullied her during Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz Gill believes will-power is the key In a video interview with Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill shared that people often wonder if celebrities have a trainer and nutritionist with them around the clock to monitor their intake. She burst their bubble and said that if one has the will power to attain something, they can even do it in a simple salwar kameez at home. They need not travel to the gym on a regular basis if not possible and instead, can keep walking around in their home. Shehnaaz Gill said, "I wanted to do something productive during the lockdown and leave everyone stunned upon seeing me. Oh, she's Shehnaaz, where is the fat Shehnaaz gone now? I didn't change my diet, I retained what I used to eat. Instead, I just cut down portions of it." The female actor-performer has proved that Indian food products are naturally nutritious and one need not particularly depend on avocado, kale, and other imported products. Following is the diet that helped Shehnaaz to go from 67 to 55 kgs in a mere span of six months. Shehnaaz Gill's Morning Diet includes a mix of the following items: -She begins her day with a warm glass of water with a pinch of turmeric and apple cider vinegar in it. -Shenaaz follows it with Green Tea -For breakfast, the Bigg Boss 13 fame shared that she opts for a high-protein diet. She consumes sprouts, dosas, and fenugreek parathas on different days for her breakfast. -Early noon, she drinks a glass of coconut water to keep herself hydrated Lunch Plan: -Moong daal with 1 roti Post-meal diet: -A cup of green tea -A hand full of dry fruits namely apricots and unsalted makhanas It is advised to have your dinner 2-3 hours before dinner for better digestion. Shehnaaz Gill also follows this pattern and eats an early dinner. Her dinner includes the same food items as her lunch. - Moong daal and 1 roti -A glass of milk It may be noticed that Shehnaaz Gill has primarily focussed on moong as it's a magical ingredient in losing weight. Dr. Abhishek Jumani shares how and why moong daal is effective in weight loss Stating the benefits of moong, Dr. Abhishek Jumani (General Physician and MBBS) shared, “Moong dal helps enhance the functioning of the cholecystokinin hormone. As a result it makes you feel full after eating and improves the metabolism rate. Thus, it contributes to controlling weight by preventing you from overeating. Moong dal has a high content of protein which keeps our metabolism up. As a result, it can promote continued weight loss. Moong dal can also keep you full for a longer period of time which curbs your cravings and reduces your calorie intake.” Consistency is the key Will power is of utmost importance when one wants to achieve their goal. There are numerous hindrances that come one's way but it's the zeal and determination of that person that helps in emerging victorious. Shehnaaz Gill is clear about her goal and shared, "I wanted to stay focussed on my path and not let my mind waver even a bit. Your family and friends will always offer you food and ask you to begin your diet from tomorrow onwards. That's where your will power comes in place and you have to listen to yourself."

Shehnaaz Gill drinks 2-3 litres of water every day Unlike other celebrities, Shehnaaz doesn't hit the gym and has no qualms about it. She prefers to stick to her diet routine as it has given her magical results, and believes there's still a long road to cover. "I don't work out at all. I depend 70 percent on my diet and I drink 2-3 litres of water every day. For starters, those who don't like the taste of water can add strawberries or cucumbers to it. This also helps your skin to glow even without makeup," suggested the actress. Water helps in increasing the metabolic rate and is one of the most underrated items. However, in one of her Instagram stories, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she loves sushi and subway salads with eggs. Apart from this simple diet plan, she gave up on a few food items that worked in a wondrous manner. Food items that Shehnaaz Gill sacrificed: -Non-vegetarian food -Processed food -Chocolates -Junk Food -Ice creams -Butter and ghee Shehnaaz Gill on her spiritual awakening The Bigg Boss 13 fame not only transformed her physical attributes but also elevated her mental health. The actress meditates and is associated with the Brahmakumari Sisters. She has acquired a spiritual way of life. A few months after Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise at the age of 40, a video of Shehnaaz Gill laughing and dancing at a party went viral on social media. The actress received backlash for it but she never gave fodder to the trolls. In the same interview with Shilpa Shetty, where she opened up about her transformed lifestyle, Shehnaaz Gill addressed this question once and for all. The actress emphasised on being mentally fit and asserted, “Being mentally healthy is also very important and I was trolled for dancing and laughing at a party. I believe that if I am getting an opportunity to laugh and smile, I will never leave because it's extremely important to stay mentally fit.” The actress, during a collaboration with social media artist Yashraj Mukhate, opened up about how she’s leading her life post Sidharth Shukla’s demise. She told Mukhate, “Life ki jitni knowledge le sakte ho na mere se, how to behave, how to live, how to deal when you are sad, wo toh jitna gyaan lena hai le lo. Kyunki experience bahut hai.” Continuing further, Shehnaaz Gill said that she’s attained immense spiritual knowledge and once she begins talking, it is difficult to stop her. “I won’t stop once I start talking about spiritual knowledge. My family members are bored of me…coz I keep speaking about all this. I am practicing meditation. God is very down to Earth. Darkness is nothing but absence of light. She (her hairdresser) gets to hear bhajans every morning because of me.”

Shehnaaz Gill on staying mentally healthy and fit Talking about staying mentally fit and being trolled, Shehnaaz Gill additionally added, “I don't owe an explanation to anyone about what relationship I had with Sidharth or how important I was to him. I know what it was and he never asked me to stop laughing. I want to go ahead in life and do good work.” Shehnaaz Gill got a 360-degree makeover and wants to look oh-so-glamorous. “I have even changed my style of dressing and want to look glamorous most of the time. That is the lifestyle I have chosen and I will continue to do that. I want to put on different types of makeup and present myself in different ways to the audience,” said the emerging star. Shehnaaz Gill’s love for treks to stay fit Shehnaaz Gill loves to stay close to nature and finds peace in mother nature’s lap. She often goes on treks to witness the marvels of nature at the mountain top. Trekking also helps a person in staying fit and benefits the cardiovascular system. Her YouTube channel has videos of her enjoying the marvels of nature and feeling the natural light and breeze on her skin whilst she breathes the fresh air. She has turned out to be a massive inspiration for those who were struggling with their weight loss journey. Shehnaaz Gill was called ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ before her weight loss journey. However, she dropped that title after losing weight and rather wishes to be called ‘India ki Shehnaaz Gill.’

Shehnaaz Gill’s professional growth After Bigg Boss 13, the singer featured in a few music videos with the late Sidharth Shukla as their jodi ‘SidNaaz’ had become a huge rage. She also collaborated with rapper Badshah, Arjun Kanungo and several other artists. Shehnaaz’ dialogue ‘Such a boring day, such a boring people’ from the reality show became viral during the lockdown. Social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate jammed and re-created this dialogue, along with ‘Sadda kutta kutta, tvaada kutta Tommy.’ From the likes of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya to several Bollywood celebrities, almost everyone flocked to this trend. It may be recalled that Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz Gill that she’ll go places in life if she polishes herself a bit, and that turned true. She was invited by Bigg Boss to the finale of Bigg Boss 15 and host Salman Khan was impressed to see her physical transformation. Shehnaaz wore a sequin pink saree and had an emotional moment with the Bollywood superstar. Past memories came back in flashes for Shehnaaz and Salman encouraged her to keep working hard and move ahead in life.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shehnaaz Gill plays a pivotal role in Salman Khan’s ensemble cast film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also features Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Pooja Hegde. This will mark the actress’ debut on the big screen. She is super excited about this venture. In hindsight, Shehnaaz, in one of her vlogs with her stylist Ken Ferns shared that she will rightfully call a film as her own if she leads it. The 28-year-old further added that she loves women-centric films where there’s more room for her to showcase her talent.

Rhea Kapoor’s film There have been reports that Shehnaaz has been roped in for a Rhea Kapoor’s film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Sajid Khan’s 100 percent The next project in Shehnaaz Gill’s kitty is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. This is also a multi-starrer film and promises a comedy riot with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi with Shehnaaz. This film will mark the return of Sajid Khan after a long hiatus. Sajid, who is now a part of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 16, received a recorded video message from Shehnaaz where she wished him luck. He was touched by the gesture and told Salman that she’s like a small sister, family to him, and will climb the ladder of success at a rapid speed.

Shehnaaz Gill’s social appearances The actress is a favourite of many and was seen at the Bollywood insiders’ lavish Diwali parties. She wore designer Manish Malhotra’s outfits for most of the bashes, and won hearts of the fashion police. Shehnaaz doesn’t disappoint the fashion critics and is a favourite among them too. In one of the parties, she met Vicky Kaushal and clicked a lovely picture with the Punjabi munda. Shehnaaz posted the picture on her Instagram and expressed her excitement by writing, “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch (sic)” (Now, that’s what we call a picture. 2 Punjabis in one frame!)

Her video of dancing with Harrdy Sandhu also won hearts and the fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness. Shehnaaz Gill’s first love Singing is her first love and before marking his debut in the Hindi entertainment industry, she sang various Punjabi songs, ‘Veham,’ ‘Yeah Baby’ among others that are popular on the charts. After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill went through the ups and downs of life and left singing behind. She revived her love for it by singing covers of Bollywood and Punjabi songs in her melodious voice. The videos are adored by the fans and her voice definitely casts its divine spell.

Overall, Shehnaaz Gill has revamped herself. It’s not just the physical transformation that has stunned the audience but her growth as a human being has also inspired many. More power to her. And yes, if you plan on losing weight but loathe the gyms, take a leaf out of Shehnaaz Gill’s book.

