Nia Sharma is one of the renowned faces in the television industry, and after a break of a few years, she is gearing up for the release of her new show, Suhagan Chudail. The show is categorised under the supernatural genre, and the talented actress is ready to entertain the audience with yet another riveting character of a witch, the one that thrives for immortality, and would go to any extent to look young and desirable. Before the release of this daily soap, Sharma did the fun segment What's In My Makeup Bag with Pinkvilla.

Nia Sharma on using lip injections

In this video, Nia Sharma spilled beans on her makeup looks and the products that she swears by. According to the 33-year-old, makeup amps one's confidence and one should especially use it on days when they're feeling low. In a time when actors hesitate to reveal their techniques to the audience, the Suhagan Chudail actor admitted to the usage of lip injections to make her lips look plumper. Additionally, she emphasized how this method is cost-effective and better than lip fillers. In the video below, the former Naagin actor said, "Gloss, I use occasionally. I use a lot of lip injections because they plump your lips very very well. Try it, it really helps. You don't really don't need to use fillers for that. So, you start applying [using] lip injections Try it, lip injections are less costly and it does make your lips fuller."

Watch the exclusive video below:

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is known for speaking from her heart and in the full video of this segment, she explained what makeup means to her. "There is nothing in the world that makeup can’t change," asserted Nia. Just like any other girl, Nia, too has her share of good days and bad days. So, on days when she's feeling low, she resorts to makeup, as it instantly boosts her confidence. It transforms her into a different girl and elevates her confidence. "And it is like that, probably because of the profession I am in. It's the kind of life that we live," she elaborated.

Watch the full video of What's In My Makeup Bag below:



Talking about the show, Suhagan Chudail, it premiered on Monday, May 27 and apart from Nia, the show also features Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

