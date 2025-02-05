Was Gurucharan Singh unprofessional on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets? Actor REACTS to reports

Gurucharan Singh, known for essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently in the news owing to his worrisome health condition. Several rumors floated around about his professional life, lifestyle, and more. In a recent conversation, the actor reacted to rumors of him being unprofessional on Asit Modi’s show.

Speaking to ETimes, Gurucharan Singh shared that he was very angry after reading the report about him being unprofessional on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was associated with the show for over a decade and worked wholeheartedly. He said, “Even when you have a broken back and are in the hospital, you are still working. To have such things written about you during such a time is very upsetting.”

The actor mentioned that spirituality helped him get through it. Since the source in the report was not mentioned, he tried to reach the makers. Since Asit Modi was unavailable, Gurucharan Singh called the creative head, Sohail, and directly asked him if anything like this had ever happened on set.

“I then told him that he would have to do a live session with me and confirm that I am a professional actor. Otherwise, I would assume the news originated from him,” added Singh. Sohail agreed and did a live session with him to state the truth. The actor said that for him, work is his worship.

For the unversed, after leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, he moved to Delhi and explored various business ventures, but none proved successful. He also encountered financial problems due to property disputes.

In the same conversation, the actor spoke about his debt and shared that he is ready to explore new opportunities. He is also in touch with Asit Modi.

