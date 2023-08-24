Was Siddharth Nigam disappointed with his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Actor reveals

Siddharth Nigam needs no introduction! The actor stepped into the entertainment industry at a very young age and went on to gain immense fame and success. Siddharth starred in numerous projects which included fictional and non-fictional shows, music videos and so on. Recently, Siddharth achieved another huge milestone in his career when he starred in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer blockbuster film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In this film, Siddharth played the role of Love, Salman's on-screen brother and his role was a brief one.

Was Siddharth Nigam disappointed with his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Siddharth Nigam is currently busy promoting his upcoming music video Teri Aadat 2 with Anushka Sen. The Teri Aadat 2 stars recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and spoke about their upcoming music video, their friendship, their love life and so on. During the interview, the host questioned Siddharth Nigam whether he was hurt because his screen time in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was less. The host also revealed to Siddharth that his brother Abhishek Nigam had expressed his disappointment about Siddharth role in the film.

When the host asked Siddharth whether he felt his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should have been more, Siddharth shared, "I'll be honest and there's no filter in this. I felt very happy at first that I got a chance to work with Salman sir. Because it takes hard work to reach his stature and I got that opportunity directly from him. So it was a big thing for me. Also, I think God decides everything. When my film will come, you will see me more and doing it all. I don't want to show everything now. When my film comes that time I'll need everyone's support and love. That is something I am looking for. So it was very big for me that I got the opportunity to work with him. And for my mother and my brother, I am Shahrukh Khan, I am Salman Khan, I am everything."

Speaking about Siddharth Nigam's professional life, he started his journey in the TV industry and starred in numerous shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and more. He has also worked in several films such as Dhoom 3, Munna Michael and others.

