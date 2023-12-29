'Was surprised when Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee recognized me from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Rohitashv Gour on Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the celebrated filmmakers in Hindi cinema, and it was a dream come true moment for Rohitashv Gour to do a cameo in it. He essayed the role of a cunning visa agent, named, Laltu. The actor, popularly known as Manmohan Tiwari from the sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he shared his excitement about being a part of this project. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover headlined the film while Vicky Kaushal made a special appearance.

On how Rohitashv Gour bagged Dunki

In a candid interview, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor unveiled fascinating insights into the intriguing circumstances that led him to seize this role. Talking about how he landed this role, Rohitashv Gour said, "I received a call from Rajkumar Hirani Ji, who asked my whereabouts. I mentioned I was on my way home, and to my surprise, he suggested I head straight to Goregaon's Filmcity without providing further details. Upon arrival, I was astonished to find a bustling set with thousands of people. Mr. Hirani then explained that they were filming a scene featuring a renowned theatre artist from Punjab who was supposed to play a character that day but couldn't make it for some reason"

Adding further, he stated, "As it was the film's inaugural shooting day, Mr. Hirani was determined to keep the production on track. Considering our past collaborations and not wanting any disruptions on the film's first day, Rajkumar Hirani Ji immediately thought of me. He offered me the role of counterfeit Punjabi visa agent. I gladly accepted the impactful role, and he briefed me about the character and the scene, allowing me to practice my Punjabi accent. After the shoot, Rajkumar Ji graciously sent a large bouquet to my house as a token of gratitude. It was a thoughtful gesture."

Qualities that set Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani apart from others

Sharing his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani and talking about their qualities, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor shared, "I had an excellent experience shooting with both of them. I appreciate Mr. Hirani Ji for instantly offering me this role. Moreover, he is someone who thoroughly prepares for his work, keeping the scene sequences ready to ensure no one's time is wasted. This quality sets him apart and makes him truly remarkable. One notable trait shared by both Mr. Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani Ji is their down-to-earth nature. They exhibit genuine respect for others and value both people and their time. Additionally, both individuals are known for their commendable work ethic and dedication."

On offscreen chatter with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu

Sharing his offscreen chatter with Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan, he mentioned, "The day of filming Dunki turned out to be delightful experience. Hirani Ji introduced me to Abhijat Joshi, the film's writer, Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu. I was pleasantly surprised when Shahrukh and Taapsee mentioned recognizing me from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and being avid viewers of the show. Landing a role in such a significant film was beyond my imagination, and everything unfolded swiftly (laughs). It was truly an amazing coincidence and an exhilarating experience for me."