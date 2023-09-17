‘Waste your energy on stupid things’: Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jiya Shankar silences haters with epic clap back

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which wrapped up its climax just last month, has remained in the headlines since its premiere in July. Among the many contestants, Jiya Shankar emerged as one of the most popular figures on the show. During her time on the show, Jiya formed a close bond with Abhishek Malhan, and their connection became a fan favorite, affectionately referred to as Abhiya by fans. Jiya consistently supported Malhan throughout the season and openly expressed her belief that he deserved to win the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy and throne. Yesterday, Jiya Shankar displayed her resilience by responding to critics with a powerful comeback, silencing her detractors with grace.

Jiya Shankar silences haters with an epic clap back:

In her recent tweets, Jiya Shankar took a stand against online hate and decided to respond firmly to her detractors. She called out the ongoing negativity and urged people to stop spreading hate. However, she also gave a pointed response, suggesting that if haters want to continue spreading negativity and wasting their energy on such actions, they are free to do so.

Jiya tweeted, "Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate ! I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me - that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that (Abhishek Malhan) deserved to win ! As if this would make any difference go ahead say what you want to ! Rest its not my fight , not my words ! But still want to spread hate ? Go ahead waste your energy on stupid things. Love you too."

Take a look at the tweet of Jiya Shankar here

About Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is a renowned actress known for her roles in TV shows like Kaatelal & Sons and Pisachini. She gained widespread recognition through her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Despite her successful journey on the show, Jiya faced an unexpected elimination just a few days before the grand finale, during a mid-week elimination round, due to receiving fewer votes.

For the unversed, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who entered as a wild card contestant in the show, emerged as the winner, clinching the coveted trophy and the throne. Meanwhile, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, secured the position of the first runner-up.

