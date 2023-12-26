WATCH: Adaalat actor Ronit Roy and Neelam Bose Roy renew vows on their 20th wedding anniversary

Ronit Roy has performed exceptionally well in the television industry and then ventured to impress the audience with his acting chops in several Bollywood films.

The actor is celebrating his 20th marriage anniversary today and re-married his wife, Neelam Bose Roy, to mark the special occasion. Ronit shared the same by dropping a video on his social media.

Ronit Roy exchanges vows with Neelam Bose Roy on wedding anniversary

Earlier in the day, the Adaalat actor shared a glimpse of his wedding preparations. Ronit dropped a picture of a temple decorated with flowers. He wrote, “Preparations on in full swing at our temple! I’m getting married today. Maybe I’ll go live so I can invoke your good wishes and blessings.”



A few minutes after this post, Ronit Roy treated fans with his wedding video. The clip shows him performing rituals in the temple with Neelam Bose Roy. In one of the posts, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor asked his wife, “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir se????? (Will you marry me? Again?).”

In another video, Ronit and Neelam are seen renewing their vows and remarrying each other as per Hindu rituals. Speaking of their looks, the 2 States actor is wearing a simple white kurta-pyjama while his wife looks beautiful in a bright red salwar suit. They remarried in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family members.

Divya Dutta wishes the couple on their anniversary

Reacting to one of the posts shared by Ronit Roy on his social media, Divya Dutta extended anniversary wishes to the couple as they complete 20 years of togetherness. The actress wrote, “Happy anniversary you lovely couple.” Further, another comment read, “Happy happy anniversary to my favorites. Sending you both loads of love and best wishes.”

Besides this, the outpouring of warm anniversary wishes and lovely messages for the couple flooded the comment section.



For the unversed, Ronit Roy and Neelam Bose tied the knot in 2003 after dating for three and a half years.

Pinkvilla wishes Ronit Roy and Neelam Bose Roy a happy and delightful wedding anniversary.

