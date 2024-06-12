Aishwarya Sharma, known for playing the role of Patralekha in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has become even more popular, especially after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt are one of the most loved couples and they often share hilarious and mushy pictures and videos on their social media handles. Aishwarya and Neil have once again treated their fans to a delightful dance performance on the trending song Angaaron from Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt groove to Pushpa 2 song

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to her Instagram handle and the couple showcased their dance moves to the tune of Angaaron from Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2. In the video, they can be seen grooving to the catchy beats, effortlessly synchronizing their moves.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “I so wanted to do this one.” The actress was seen wearing a white dupatta on her white tee paired with jeans, she kept her hair open with minimal accessories while Neil wore a black t-shirt with blue jeans.

The video quickly gained attention from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with Aishwarya's friends and even her Bigg Boss 17 fellow contestant Tehelka reacting to the post. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, praising the couple's chemistry and adorable moves.

A fan wrote, “You both are looking soo cuteee...best husband and wife ever.” Another fan commented, “I also wanted you both to make a reel on this song.”

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Aishwarya has showcased her creativity on social media. Earlier, the actress made reels on Heeramandi The Diamond Baazar’s song and dialogues with her own twist to it.

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma rose to fame with her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She showcased her skills on the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, making it to the finals as one of the top 3 contestants.

Later, she appeared on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, alongside her husband Neil Bhatt. However, their journey on the show was short-lived. Aishwarya's unexpected elimination, followed by Neil's elimination a few weeks later, left fans surprised.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Celebrities serve up comedy and cuisine in Suhaag Raat and Pehli Rasoi challenges