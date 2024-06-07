WATCH: Aly Goni blames Bharti Singh for ruining his diet plan; says 'Meri pyaari behen ne...'

Aly Goni is among the prominent names in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. As he has been a part of the industry for many years, Aly has formed a great bond with many of his industry people. However, the couple closest to him and Jasmine Bhasin are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Aly was recently seen spending time with Bharti and Haarsh.

Aly Goni blames Bharti Singh:

Taking to his social media handle, Aly Goni shared with his fans and followers how Bharti Singh has been ruining his diet plans. But do you know why he said so? Well, in the video that Aly dropped on his Instagram story, the actor is seen relishing butter-dipped Aloo parathas that were made by Bharti. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, the actor seems guilty while enjoying the parathas.

The comedienne is seen serving parathas to the actor. Sharing this glimpse, Aly Goni said, "Meri pyaari behen ne meri diet ke L laga diye @bharti.laughterqueen."

Watch Aly Goni and Bharti Singh's video here-

About Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's friendship with Bharti and Haarsh:

For the uninformed, Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin became close friends with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa while shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Season 9. The four were participants in the reality show and formed a good connection. Ever since 2019, both the couples have maintained their friendship and are often seen spending time with each other.

About Laughter Chefs:

Currently, Bharti and Aly are seen together in a fun cooking-based reality show, Laughter Chefs. The show also features Krushna Abhishek, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and more.

These celeb contestants will be seen making dishes on the show, whereas Bharti Singh will add her tadka with her hosting skills. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge of Laugher Chefs.

About Aly Goni's professional life:

Aly Goni's journey in the entertainment industry started after being featured in the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla 8. However, he became a household name after his breakthrough performance in Ektaa Kapoor's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He also starred in other shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14.

