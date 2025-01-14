WATCH: Amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma gets spotted for FIRST time; here's what she requests paparazzi

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been all over the internet recently. The duo's marriage appears to have hit rock bottom, with both sharing cryptic notes about demanding respect. It has been a few days since several reports began circulating, claiming that the two will soon get divorced, ending their four-year marriage. Amidst these speculations, Dhanashree Verma was spotted in the city today for the first time.

A few hours ago, Dhanashree Verma was photographed in the city by the paparazzi. The choreographer was dressed in a black bodycon skirt and a white shirt. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and was photographed while she was talking to the paparazzi. During the recording, Dhanashree requested the photographers, "Bas na (Stop)," indicating that she wanted them to stop recording her. The shutterbugs agreed to her request.

Before Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 . Yuzvendra made a special appearance on the show along with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. The Punjab Kings players had fun interacting with host Salman Khan and the contestants. Not only that, but Shreyas Iyer was also announced as the captain of the Punjab Kings on the show's platform.

Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and former participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 , garnered immense love for her dance videos. The dentist-turned-dancer amassed a massive following across the nation. At present, Dhanashree has 2.79 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and more than 6.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 22, 2020. However, their marital life soon hit a rough patch, becoming a public spectacle. Amid divorce rumors, there was speculation that Yuzi had met a mystery girl at a hotel. Later, Yuzvendra's pictures with RJ Mahvash went viral on the internet. However, Mahvash later issued a clarification stating that she was only friends with the Indian cricketer.

