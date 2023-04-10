WATCH: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain complete 5 years of togetherness; Actress pens gratitude note

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Ankita rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, where she played the role of Archana. Post the show, she has also been part of some reality shows. The actress has always been in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She married the love of her life, Vicky Jain, in 2021. The couple had a dreamy wedding which was attended by their friends and family. The couple never fail to express their love for each other and it is quite evident from their social media handles. Recently, the actress took to her social media to announce that the lovebirds have completed five years of togetherness.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain complete 5 years of togetherness

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared an adorable video of her and Vicky cutting the cake as they completed five years of togetherness. In the video, we can see the couple cutting the cake and then sharing a warm hug which literally melted the hearts of fans. Along with the video, the actress wrote, ‘Thanku god for sending this handsome man in to my life five years back who has a beautiful heart and only knows to give love and respect others Happy 5 years to us baby #growinginlovetogether’ As soon as she shared the video, hubby Vicky commented, ‘I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you.’

Here’s the video

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande rose to stardom after essaying the role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' In this show, the actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was adored by the fans. The actress was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple's real-life chemistry and compatibility made them the winner of the show. She was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3 with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh.

