Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caused quite a stir in Bigg Boss 17 with their rollercoaster relationship. They were constantly seen bickering and arguing, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. At one point, it even seemed like they were heading towards a divorce. However, things have taken a positive turn and it appears that they have managed to sort out their differences for now.

After Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up, Ankita and Vicky made their first public appearance together. They were clicked by the paparazzi on an outing in Mumbai.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain look stunning

The couple seemingly left the house to attend a party and posed for pictures side by side. As it was their first time being seen in public after Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were surrounded by the media. The actress politely requested them to avoid causing chaos. Nevertheless, they managed to find a path through the media's attention.

Vicky Jain posed for the media in a black shirt and pants as he appeared for the outing. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande chose a red strapless dress that is a must-own outfit for a date night. Her red column dress features a strapless silhouette, a square neckline, a midi hem length, and a back zip closure.

Adding some bling to the look, she went for dazzling studded earrings and statement rings. Her hair and makeup were on point, and she looked impressively gorgeous. Be it the winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, or glossy lips, everything went well with her red ensemble. The Pavitra Rishta actress also exuded a timeless charm with her side-parted open tresses and once again proved how wearing confidence makes you an attractive personality.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss is a reality show that aims to reveal the true nature of its contestants. The latest season put the spotlight on Anita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship. As time went on, their constant arguments and conflicts became a regular occurrence, leaving the audience unsurprised. The actress from Pavitra Rishta expressed her loneliness in the house and blamed Vicky Jain for suppressing her voice and opinions.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain thought Ankita portrayed things in a negative light. He even expressed being clueless after she asked for emotional support in the show. The entire scenario witnessed a huge turn after Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law appeared on Bigg Boss 17. She advised the actress to maintain the respect and the relationship and asked her to treat Vicky nicely.

Speaking of their games, Vicky Jain got evicted from the house at the 6th spot. His eviction led Ankita Lokhande to cry uncontrollably, and she was seen constantly urging him to stay. On the other hand, Ankita was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 17. However, she could not lift the trophy and emerged as the third runner-up after being evicted at the fourth spot.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain officially got married on 14 December 2021 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. In 2023, they decided to exchange their vows again at an exotic location ahead of their wedding anniversary in December.

