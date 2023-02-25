WATCH: Ankita Lokhande's ramp walk with her mother is just UNMISSABLE; Stuns in a golden-blue saree

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about here whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared a video of her recent look where she can be seen walking the ramp with her mother. Ankita Lokhande walks the ramp with her mother

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a video where she can be seen making different poses in her traditional attire. Donning a golden blue saree, the actress looked stunning as she opted for minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail. As the video ends, we can see her walking the ramp hand in hand with her mother. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote ‘You don’t need any reason to shine Shine for yourself! Love you maa.’ As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check out the video here

Ankita Lokhande's career Ankita Lokhande rose to stardom after essaying the role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' In this show, the actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was adored by the fans. Ankita was a part of the show from 2009 to 2014. The talented actress then did reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Comedy Circus. Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple's real-life chemistry and compatibility made them the winner of the show. She was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3 with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita has received several awards for her work in the industry.

