WATCH: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly spends time with her little 'bebli' off-screen; here's what they did

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupama, has kept an active presence on her social media handle where she stays connected to her fans and followers. The Anupamaa actress regularly shares posts and reels on her social media handle. Today was nothing different! Rupali shared a new cute video on her Instagram with her on-screen daughter Choti Anu (Asmi Deo).

Rupali Ganguly's new video:

Just a few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and dropped a new video with her on-screen daughter Choti Anu. In this clip, the little girl is seen styling Rupali's hair and making a single plait for her. Rupali asks fans, "Yeh chutki ne yeh chotti banayi hai. Kaisi Lagi. Perfect! (This little one made this plait for me, how is it?"

The Anupama actress then gives a sweet peck on the little one's cheeks. Sharing this video, Rupali wrote, "My little bebli is one talented little girl, hairdressing is one of her favourite past times and she really does it well!"

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

As soon as this video was uploaded, fans showered love on Rupali and the little girl. Anupama actress Jaswir Kaur also commented, "How cool" on her video.

More about Anupamaa:

Currently, Rupali Ganguly is busy shooting for the hit daily soap Anupamaa. The actress plays the lead role in the show and has been winning the hearts of the audience with her performance. She has won several accolades for her exceptional acting mettle in the show. Some of her dialogues in the show are extremely popular on social media and many celebrities have created reels on it. The daily soap has been among the top-rated shows for a long time.

Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show stars Gaurav Khanna, Nishi Saxena, Apara Mehta, Muskan Bamne, Ashlesha Savant and others in pivotal roles. Recently, actor-dancer Kunwar Amar entered Anupamaa and is seen essaying the role of Tapesh.

Speaking about the ongoing track, it was seen that Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) morphed video with Tapesh has gone viral on the internet. Dimpy breaks down after she discovers about it whereas Anupama and Anuj worry about Dimpy.

