Watch: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has a fun time with her 'butterfly' girl gang on the show’s set

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name thanks to her work in the television industry. The 46-year-old TV superstar currently stars in the hit television show, Anupamaa. Known for her diverse roles on television, she receives widespread appreciation from audiences. As a joyful and outgoing person, Rupali never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans and regularly posts sweet and entertaining videos for them. Earlier today, she shared another video taking part in an Instagram trend with her girl gang from the serial Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly’s post on Instagram

In the video, Rupali Ganguly and her girl gang from the Anupamaa serial, including Nishi Saxena, Chandni Bhagwanani, and Alpana Buch, follow an Instagram trend by enacting the 'butterfly' reel. Rupali captioned the video, “Butterflying with my butterfly gang in our beautiful Anupamaa garden. P.S. - I guess we are the only butterflies that fly so happily at night.” The caption humorously noted their unique nighttime joy.

Rupali Ganguly’s regular reels

The actress consistently delights her Instagram followers with entertaining reels that offer a peek into her daily routine. Her engaging videos often lead to a flood of love and appreciation in the comments section from fans and friends alike.

Rupali’s career skyrocketed with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a sitcom showcasing the humorous life of a snobbish woman constantly imparting upper-class lessons to her daughter-in-law. It turns out, Rupali, who portrayed Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is just as entertaining in real life. In real life, she is a happy-go person who loves spending most of her time with her family. Previously also she has made many entertaining videos on the sets of Anupamaa and has shared them on social media.

How Rupali Ganguly’s life changed

Rupali previously discussed the financial difficulties her family faced due to her father's challenges in the film industry. She is the daughter of the celebrated filmmaker Anil Ganguly and sister to Bollywood choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

Now, Rupali Ganguly stands as the highest-paid television actress, with her fees ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per episode. Besides Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali has appeared in numerous other TV shows, including Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkavyanjali, CID: Special Bureau, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

