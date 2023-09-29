WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and team performed Ganesh aarti ahead of visarjan; Pranali Rathod arrived too

September 28 was celebrated as Ananta Chaturdashi, where we bid an emotional goodbye to our beloved Ganpati Bappa after celebrating the festival for 10 days. Ganesh festival is celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country, especially in Mumbai. Many bring Ganpati Bappa to their homes to seek blessings from Ganesha for their own and loved one's well-being. Producer Rajan Shahi's production house Directors Kut Production also welcomed Ganpati Bappa on the sets of Anupamaa for 10 days. The star cast and the team of Anupamaa celebrated every day with great zeal.

Rupali Ganguly and Anupamaa's team performed Ganesh aarti

Yesterday, on September 28, Anupamaa's team performed the last Ganesh aarti ahead of Ganpati Bappa's visarjan. Paparazzi captured Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, and Ashlesha Savant as they performed aarti on the sets of the show. It was also seen that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod aka Akshara arrived for Ganpati Bappa's visarjan. The actress looked beautiful in a yellow kurta set as she was spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of the show.

Watch Anupamaa's team performing aarti here-

Watch Pranali Rathod's video here-

Speaking about Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both shows are produced by Rajan Shahi and these daily soaps have been among the most successful shows currently.

For those who are unaware, a big shocking twist is all set to take place in Anupamaa as Sagar Parekh's character Samar will die in the show. While the family will be unable to process the news, Samar's death's blame will be put on Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna). It will interesting to see what decision Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will take regarding Samar and Dimpy's child. As many more twists in the show are about to unfold, the viewers are eagerly waiting to see what will Anupamaa's next step be.

Details about Anupamaa

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, and since then, the show successfully managed to top the TRP chart every week. The show also stars Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod looks elegant in royal saree; Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reacts