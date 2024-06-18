WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly- Kunwar Amarjeet Singh groove to Rashmika Mandanna-Allu Arjun's song from Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule's song Angaaron has become a rage ever since it was released. The amazing hook step of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's song has left everyone amazed and grooving. Several social media creators and actors have recreated Angaaron's hookstep in their own style and the videos are going viral like wildfire.

Similarly, Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh have also shared a video where the two are seen grooving to Pushpa 2 song.

Rupali Ganguly and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh's Pushpa 2:

A few minutes back, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh took to his social media handle and dropped a video with Rupali Ganguly. Decked up in traditional attires, Rupali and Kunwar Amarjeet are seen grooving to Angaaron and doing the hookstep. Sharing this video, the actor captioned, "Teetu and anu couldn’t miss this trending song." The two are all smiles as they create this video together.

Watch Rupali Ganguly and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh's video here-

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress essays Anupamaa in the hit show, Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh plays the role of Titu.

About Anupamaa's current storyline:

Currently, the storyline of Anupama revolves around Titu (Kunwar Amarjeet Singh) and Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) wedding. While the Shah family, Anuj, Anupamaa, and all have gathered for the wedding festivities, Anupama finds the main culprit who tampered with her cooked food.

Anupama discovers that Spice and Chutney's rival Gulati is the main culprit who tarnishes her image. She pledges to punish Gulati and Rahul, who is also responsible for Anupama's downfall.

About Anupamaa:

Along with Rupali Ganguly and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Jaswir Kaur and more. Starting its journey on July 13, 2020, Anupamaa emerged as a massive hit and gained immense popularity because of its interesting storyline.

