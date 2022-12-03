WATCH Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa introduce their baby girl in this adorable video

Anupamaa fame actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani are on cloud nine as they have welcomed a baby girl after 18 years of marriage. The couple just cannot hold their excitement and so they shared the good news on social media today. The couple tied the knot in 2004. Apurva shared his joy through an adorable video in which they introduce their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. Note, the couple is one of the most loved couples in the television industry.

Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri:

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Apurva wrote, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya.”