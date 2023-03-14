WATCH: Arjun Bijlani expresses his opinion on intelligent people, says 'One person cannot know all..'

Arjun Bijlani is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the star has acted in numerous shows and has carved a space in the hearts of the audience. His character Mayank from the hit show Miley Jab Hum Tum is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Fans adore the actor and his charming personality is also loved by his fans. Arjun has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares photos and videos with his fans.

Arjun Bijlani's new post:

Today, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a new video with his fans. In this video, the Naagin actor shared his several dapper looks. However, along with the video, Arjun shared a cryptic note where he expressed his opinion about intelligent people. Arjun wrote, "Intelligent people know they are intelligent. They also know that one person cannot know all, hence a person is not stupid simply because he is ignorant of one thing or another. They know that, to another intelligent person, they will not appear stupid in asking for an explanation of what they do not know, and so their ignorance on any particular issue does not become an embarrassment. #thoughts #justsaying #reels oh ya and which is ur fav pic ??"

Take a look at his post here-

Arjun Bijlani's personal life:

Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Since then, the lovebirds have never skipped a chance to express their love for one another publicly. Be it through their adorable gestures or love-dipped social media posts. Their immense love for each other makes them one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The couple embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan. The Bijlanis are often seen traveling to exotic locations and doing fun activities. The couple was last seen attending Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's star-studded Holi bash.

Arjun Bijlani's work:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

