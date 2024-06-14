Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan recently got married and are now on their honeymoon in Paris. Arti keeps sharing pictures and updates from their romantic trip on social media.

Following her journey from recreating Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gaja Gamini walk of Heeramandi to visiting the iconic Love Lock Bridge in Paris, she has recently shared a heartwarming video compilation on social media, showcasing the unforgettable moments spent with her beloved husband.

Arti Singh shares heartwarming video from her romantic honeymoon

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovey-dovey video of herself with her husband, Dipak Chauhan from her honeymoon. The video is a compilation of several snapshots. It features photos of the couple's intimate moments, from casual strolls by the beach to exploring the city's charm on a bus ride.

Accompanying the post, she wrote in the caption, “NAAA JAISI MERI MARZI. (No, as per my wish).” She used Amit Trivedi’s song Jaisi Teri Marzi for the post.

Previously, Arti delighted fans with a playful video of herself dancing to the song Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya during what appeared to be a boring flight. She also shared a series of photos as she placed her love lock on the bridge. Additionally, Arti recreated Aditi Rao Hydari's iconic swan walk scene.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for her. One fan wrote, “My fav couple wowow.” Another fan commented, “May God bless you Arti. You deserve all happiness.”

Advertisement

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan wedding

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25 at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. Initially, rumors swirled about Govinda attending the event. Despite previous differences with Krushna Abhishek, the Bollywood actor ensured his presence.

The ceremony also saw the attendance of many of Arti's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants, such as Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Vishal Aditya Singh, among others.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Madhav stops Abhira from meeting Armaan; LOVE CONFESSION scene underway