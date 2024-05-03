Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh got married to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024, and the glimpses from the wedding are simply beautiful. The actress has been sharing various pictures and videos from the wedding rituals and ceremony, sharing her thoughts and emotions about each of them. Now, Singh shared a glimpse of her bidaai and it will surely leave one emotional.

Arti Singh bid adieu to her family

In the video shared by the Waaris actress, she can be seen getting teary as she hugged her family members during her bidaai. The emotional moments with her mother and brother Krushna Abhishek spoke volumes about their feelings at that moment and the close bond that they share.

Sharing the video, Arti also credited his husband Dipak Chauhan for giving her the strength. She wrote, "Goodbyes are tough, but @dipakchauhan09 you gave me strength like always #DipakKiArti."

Take a look at the bidaai video from Arti Singh's wedding:

Kashmera Shah on Arti Singh's husband Dipak Chauhan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kashmera Shah opened up about her thoughts on Arti Singh's husband Dipak Chauhan, and mentioned that he is exactly what Arti was looking for in her partner. She stated that Dipak is quiet but intelligent. He doesn't speak out of turn and wouldn't say anything stupid just for the heck of it. He respects Arti and loves her a lot.

She stated that Dipak planned Arti's entry into his house during the Haldi function in an extremely beautiful way. She said, "The way he welcomed Arti in the Haldi ceremony was overwhelming. His small gestures, like even choosing a song for her, with those lyrics, are so romantic, and that's what Arti wanted in her partner."

More about Arti Singh's wedding

Krushna Abhishek spoke about his sister Arti Singh's wedding for the first time in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. He also mentioned that the family would give the first wedding card to their maternal uncle Govinda, despite their strained relationship.

Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah were excited to welcome Govinda in the wedding ceremony while Singh was optimistic that he would attend the wedding. Keeping the grudges aside, Govinda made a grand entry into Arti Singh's wedding spreading joy and cheer. He was accompanied by his son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Govinda at Arti Singh's wedding

Govinda blessed the newly wedded couple and was also seen spending quality time with the family as they chatted for a long. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's twin sons met Govinda's son and it was a heartwarming moment. Kashmera had exclusively told Pinkvilla that she would touch Govinda's feet if he arrived at the function as he is like her father-in-law and she was seen paying her respects to him in a video while Govinda blessed her.

Govinda's son Yashvardhan also spent time with Singh and her family. Kashmmera made her twins greet him and they cutely said 'Namaste' to Yashvardhan leaving him in awe as he hugged the kids.

Apart from Govinda and his son Yashvardhan, who's who from the entertainment industry attended Arti Singh's wedding. Celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Rashami Desai, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Bharti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others attended the celebration.

