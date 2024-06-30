Arti Singh, who recently got married to Dipak Chauhan, has returned from her honeymoon. She returned to the television screens alongside her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah in the show, Laughter Chefs for a special episode.

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi. Arti Singh recently took to social media to share her experience of appearing on the show alongside her brother and sister-in-law.

Arti Singh joins Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Laughter Chefs

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment sets. She expressed nervousness and joy after being back on TV for the first time since her marriage, particularly relishing the opportunity to work alongside her brother and sister-in-law.

Accompanying the post with a fun-filled caption, she wrote, “After marriage first time on television. Was nervous and how but fun. It was special because it was with my bhai bhabhi .. watch tonight on @colorstv 9.30 pm laughter chefs @officialjiocinema #laughterchefsunlimitedentertainment.”

In the video, she was seen grooving with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The actress also met other participants including Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Bharti Singh, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and others.

Arti looked radiant in a red anarkali suit paired with a colorful dupatta, complemented by large loop earrings and loose waves in her hair, keeping her look elegant with minimal makeup.

More about Arti Singh

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan exchanged vows on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family. The star-studded wedding reception, hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, was graced by celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and many others.

About Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment, the comedy cooking show features six celebrity couples cooking and cracking jokes in a fun kitchen setting. Premiered on June 1, 2024, it airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, and streams digitally on JioCinema.

