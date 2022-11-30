WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana teases Shehnaaz Gill- 'Aisi baate kabhi nahi ki maine kisi se'

Shehnaaz Gill's popularity is increasing day by day and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with her acting mettle, fashion sense, and unfiltered nature. After gaining immense success post-Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz has now ventured into talk show business and has launched her own show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' on her Youtube channel. In the upcoming episode of 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill', actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen gracing the show to promote his film An Action Hero. Shehnaaz Gill's fun chat with Ayushmann Khurrana:

Today, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her upcoming episode of 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'. In this video, we see Shehnaaz and Ayushmann Khurrana having a fun-filled conversation. The promo starts with Shehnaaz telling Ayushmann, "Aap pehle bande ho joh promotion nahi kar rahe." The actor replies, "Muje nahi aati promotion. I'm really bad at marketing." Shehnaaz then says, "Movie achi ho toh promotion ki zarurat nahi hoti usko." She then says mouth of word instead of word of mouth which leaves Ayushmann in splits. Shehnaaz then adds, "Mei ek baat batau, aapki issi harkato ke vajah se chalegi." Ayushmann laughs and says "harkate". Shehnaaz continues, "Kyuki you're so natural, aise log nahi milte." Ayushmann tells her, "Aise interview bhi nahi hote hai. Aisi baate ki nahi mene kabhi kisi se. That's why you're Shehnaaz Gill." He adds, "Mei bulaunga aapko screening par." She asks, "Kab hai?" The An Action Hero says, "30th or 1st". Shehnaaz then insists him to keep the screening on the 1st as she has her shooting on the 30th. Ayushmann agrees and then Shehnaaz takes tips from him on how she should dress up for the screening of his film and the promo ends.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "An Action Hero meets Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill… yeh toh sirf trailer hai… full video out tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel…" Prior to Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao appeared on 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' to promote his film 'Monica O My Darling'. Shehnaaz and Rajkummar had a fun chat, and fans showered immense love on the video. On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill has maintained quite an active presence on her social media handle and is often seen dropping pictures from her photoshoot, endorsing top-notch brands, singing songs in her melodious voice, attending events, and much more. Along with this, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

