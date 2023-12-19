WATCH: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe dance to THIS Shah Rukh Khan song on sets

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is doing seemingly fine, owing to its current track. Besides this, fans also adore the onscreen chemistry between Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. While the former plays the character of Kunal, the actress is seen essaying the role of Vandana in the show. Recently, the duo shared a video on social media, doing a trend while enjoying their free time in between the shoot.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe dance to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki song Lutt-Putt Gaya

A few hours ago, Sayli Salunke dropped a short clip with his Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si co-star Mohit Malik as they danced to the Lutt Putt Gaya track from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Keeping the trend on point, the duo did hook steps of the song and looked cute together. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, "Lut put Gaye #baateinkuchankaheesi #kuvan"

Watch the video here:

For the uninformed, Lutt Putt Gaya is a heartwarming, romantic, and feel-good track from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is slated to release this Thursday, December 21. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Fans reaction on Mohit-Sayli's recent video

After Sayli treated fans with the dance video, fans had so much to say to her. Pouring love on her and Mohit as Vandana and Kunal in the comment section, one of the fans wrote, "Wowwww." Another one reacted with red heart emojis while a comment read, "How cute!!'

Have a look at some comments:

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The show started airing on August 21, 2023, on Star Plus. Further, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si streams digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar. With Mohit and Sayli in the lead roles, the show recently saw Anupamaa lending a piece of advice to Vandana. According to the current track, the two got married on the show, thereby officially giving '#KuVan' significance.

Speaking of the actors, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Mohit is working on Abhishek Kapoor's film, which is yet to be titled. On the other hand, apart from her lead performance on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Sayli Salunkhe is known for special appearances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and other daily soaps to promote her current show.

