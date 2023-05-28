WATCH: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta flaunts his dance skills as he performs in a skirt

Nakuul Mehta needs no introduction! Apart from his acting prowess, Nakuul has consistently showcased his love for various art forms, including poetry and music, establishing himself as a multi-talented star. Today, he surprised netizens once again with his latest social media post. Taking to his social media platform, Nakuul shared a video with his fans. In the clip, the star mesmerizes viewers with his exceptional dance moves, donning a flowy skirt. Accompanied by professional dancer Jainil Mehta, Nakuul effortlessly grooves to the beats of the popular song "Haawa Haawa" from the movie Rockstar.

Nakuul Mehta's new VIDEO:

Sharing this video, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 actor also shared how he discovered Jainil and penned a long caption. In the caption of this video, Nakuul wrote, "I found @jainil_dreamtodance on a BRUT video sashaying gloriously to Dholi Taro on the streets of New York a few months ago and was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. He apparently on the other side of the 7 seas would end his days with his daily dose of his favourite show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. That called for a celebration to one of our favourite songs #MenInSkirts."

Watch Nakuul Mehta's video here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this video was on the internet, fans and friends dropped amazing comments on Nakuul's video. Sargun Mehta wrote, "Love nakul mehta on installing and in real," Karanvir Bohra commented, "Soo graceful," Gautami Kapoor wrote, "Too good !!" Kanwar Dhillon commented, "Wow!! Super," Sriti Jha and others also dropped comments on this video.

Nakuul Mehta's professional life:

Nakuul Mehta embarked on his professional journey with the popular show "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and went on to captivate audiences with his performances in "Ishqbaaaz," "India's Got Talent," and more. Showing his versatility, Nakuul has also ventured into web series such as "I Don't Watch TV" and "Never Kiss Your Best Friend." He was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Currently, he is seen on the small screen as the lead protagonist in the beloved daily soap "Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3," opposite Disha Parmar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta -Jankee Parekh drop a hilarious VIDEO showing how couples communicate; Fans find it 'relatable'