WATCH: BB OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals her favorite from Bigg Boss 18; feels THIS contestant shouldn't be in top 6
Sana Makbul, who is widely known for winning Bigg Boss OTT 3, was spotted in the city and the actress shared her thoughts about Bigg Boss 18.
Bigg Boss 18's grand finale is just a few days away, and the buzz among fans has flooded social media. Netizens have begun predicting the winner, and other speculations are also doing rounds on the internet. Several former Bigg Boss contestants and prominent personalities have revealed their favorites. Recently, Sana Makbul, who grabbed the spotlight for winning Bigg Boss OTT 3, talked about the current season and revealed who she doesn't see in the top 6.
When spotted in the city, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress shared her thoughts on Bigg Boss 18 and called Karan Veer Mehra her favorite contestant. Responding to whether she has been following the show closely, Sana Makbul said, "Actually maine end end ke episodes dekhe hain. Par aap sab ko mera favorite toh pata hi hai (Lately, I have seen some of the episodes. But you all know my favorite). KVM, of course."
Take a look at the video here:
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner added, "I have been liking a few players. Vivian achhe lage rahe hain, Avinash achhe lag rahe hain, Rajat achha lag raha hai (I'm liking a Vivian, Avinash, and Rajat). I am happy with the top 6." When the paparazzi inquired about who she saw as the winner, Makbul gave a smart reply, saying,"Bolna zaruri hai? (Is it necessary to mention?)."
Further, expressing satisfaction, Sana mentioned that she likes Chum Darang but doesn't see Eisha in the top 6 contestants.
For those who don't know, before Bigg Boss 18 started premiering, Karan and Sana did a music video together. Titled Kehna Galat Galat, the song featured the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner portraying a negative character.
As far as Bigg Boss 18's finale is concerned, it will take place on January 19, 2025.
