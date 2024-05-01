Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami are a few of the most good-looking BFF duos in the television world. While they have not worked opposite each other, they have maintained their friendship since their college days. The duo never misses a chance to reunite and have fun. They also make sure to share a glimpse from their mad meetings almost every time. This time, the BFFs reunited to perform for a reel on the trending audio of Gulabi Saree. However, slyly, Dhami called Nakuul 'extra'.

Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami's fun reel

In the reel, Mehta and Dhami are seen vibing together on the Gulabi Saree song as they also sync their dance steps. However, as the video comes to an end, Dhami gestures to an overly enthusiastic Nakuul Mehta to stop dancing, as the required amount of dance was already recorded. Meanwhile, Nakuul, being the enthu-cutlet continued to dance as Dhami left the frame.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Mehta wrote, "Tag your EXTRA friend! About time they know." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami's fun video here:

More about Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami's friendship

The duo became friends in college and as per reports, it was Drashti Dhami who pushed Mehta to pursue his career in Indian Television. Mehta had also revealed that Drashti was the best wo 'man' in his wedding and he too was ecstatic at her wedding and hosted the same.

Advertisement

About Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami's professional life

Nakuul Mehta is known for his performances in projects like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaz, and Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 among others.

Dhami rose to fame with her stint in Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi. She has worked on projects like Dill Mill Gayee, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, among others.

ALSO READ: Did you know Nakuul Mehta dubbed English version of Ranbir Kapoor's character for THIS blockbuster film? Watch