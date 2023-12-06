WATCH: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Saumya Tandon visits Varanasi; says 'it was magical'

Known for her role as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, Saumya Tandon is a known actress in the television industry. Recently, the actress shared a video embracing spirituality and peacefulness as she paid a visit to Varanasi. The heartwarming video has captured our hearts, and the divinity did not get noticed as well.

Saumya Tandon says 'I was teary-eyed'

In a video on social media giving some glimpses of her Varanasi trip, Saumya Tandon pens an emotional note that describes her journey. Her exciting one-day adventure in Varanasi seems like no less than a magical experience for her. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress captions the video, "My one-day Varanasi trip in less than a minute. It started very crazy, I had almost missed the flight, then flight got delayed by 3 hours, reached tired and hungry to find no taxi arranged."

Further, describing her emotions and experiences in detail, Saumya adds, "dint start on a great note but when I went to the ghaat and did Kashi Vishwanath ji’s darshan, it was magical, I was teary eyed and I thought I was called by Mahadev ji, and Ganga ji took all my anxiety away."

Take a look at her latest social media post:

Speaking of her look, the actress is seen wearing a beige-colored kurta-pant set. Keeping her look minimal, Saumya did not wear heavy accessories; rather, her affinity for sunglasses is quite evident. Her traditional jutti completes her Varanasi look. The actress not only looks glamorous but also exudes sophistication.

Saumya Tandon's work in the industry

Owing to her role as Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, Saumya Tandon became a household name and earned fame. She remained a part of the show for more than five years. Besides this, the 39-year-old has also worked as a television presenter and a host on various television shows. In 2011, Saumya Tandon received an opportunity to co-host Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met and played Kareena Kapoor's sister on-screen.

